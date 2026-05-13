Alia Bhatt’s dreamy soft-girl glam! Actress’ first look from Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt is in her princess era. A day after landing in French Riviera for Cannes film festival, her first look has been unveiled, and she looks absolutely breathtaking.

Embracing a soft aesthetic, Alia chose a pastel ball gown with delicate detailing that brought fairytale elegance to the town. However, she has yet to walk the red carpet at the festival.

Alia Bhatt, who took the global headlines last year with her stunning Cannes debut, is back to the picturesque French city, where she’s already started to spread her fashion magic. The actress is expected to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, with reports suggesting she will attend on opening day. Before her red carpet appearance, the L’Oréal brand ambassador stepped out on a sunny afternoon. But this time, it might be for some photoshoot. (Agencies)

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