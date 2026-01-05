Alia Bhatt’s New Year post with Ranbir, Raha wins hearts online

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year with family, giving fans a glimpse into their holiday time.

Alia posted an adorable picture on Instagram on Sunday that quickly caught everyone’s attention. The ‘Raazi’ actress posted a silhouette photo from what appears to be a beach holiday. The picture shows the family standing by the sea, dressed in soft white outfits. Ranbir Kapoor is seen lifting their daughter, Raha, high in the air, while the little one looks at her father with joy. Alia stands close to them, smiling freely and holding a fairy wand as she watches the moment. The picture soon won hearts online, and fans were quick to react in the comments section. One fan wrote, “Life in a full circle picture<3, (Aww)dorable.” Another fan commented, “Awww...beautiful pic.” (ANI)

