‘ALPHA’: Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir to have a cameo in Alia Bhatt’s film

YRF’s spy-universe is getting bigger. Now, women are entering the universe as spies. The next instalment of the spy universe is “Alpha”. It stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. There is great buzz around the movie as Alia Bhatt has proved herself to be a versatile star. Sharvari Wagh too has managed to show off her acting skills in many films like “Munjya”, “Maharaj” and more. But as seen in previous films from the spy-universe, “Alpha” too will have cameos of other agents. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan as agent Kabir is going to have a cameo in Alpha.

Hrithik Roshan was a part of YRF’s film “War” along with Tiger Shroff. He played the role of agent Kabir. “War” was also a part of YRF’s spy-universe. Now, as per a report, Hrithik Roshan will be seen as agent Kabir in “Alpha” and he will begin shooting for the same from November 9. He will be shooting in Mumbai for “Alpha” as per the reports in entertainment news. Neither makers, nor the stars have confirmed anything as yet. “Alpha” is all set to release in December 2025. Alia Bhatt had shared the poster and announced that the film will be a Christmas release. (Agencies)

