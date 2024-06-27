Amazon MGM Studios Unveils First Trailer for ‘Red One’ Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in a Holiday Rescue Adventure

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first trailer for ‘Red One,’ a highly anticipated holiday event film directed by Jake Kasdan of the ‘Jumanji’ franchise.

The action-packed movie stars Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in a thrilling quest to rescue none other than Santa Claus.

Initially shrouded in mystery, ‘Red One’ reveals a plot where Santa Claus, code-named RED ONE, is abducted, prompting the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) to join forces with the world’s most notorious bounty hunter (Evans).

Together, they embark on a globe-trotting mission filled with action and adventure to ensure Christmas is saved. Scheduled for release in US theatres on November 15, ‘Red One’ will simultaneously roll out worldwide via Warner Bros Pictures throughout the same month, according to Deadline.

The film promises a unique twist on the holiday genre, exploring a new universe crafted from an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions.

Amazon secured the project after a competitive bidding war and subsequently developed it into a major cinematic event.

Penned by Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator with Seven Bucks Productions known for his work in the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe, the screenplay brings to life the ambitious vision set forth by Garcia and the production team.

As per Deadline, the film is produced by Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar of The Detective Agency, Chris Morgan of Chris Morgan Productions, and Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson of Seven Bucks Productions. Sky Salem Robinson of The Detective Agency serves as co-producer.

‘Red One’ marks a reunion for director Jake Kasdan, Dwayne Johnson, and Seven Bucks Productions following their successful collaboration on the blockbuster ‘Jumanji’ films ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘The Next Level,’ which collectively grossed USD 1.7 billion worldwide. The ensemble cast also includes Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and JK Simmons. (ANI)

