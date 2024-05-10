American actor and TV producer Sarah Jessica Parker talks about season 3 of ‘And Just Like That...’

American actor and TV producer Sarah Jessica Parker talked about season 3 of the American comedy-drama TV series ‘And Just Like That...’, developed by Michael Patrick King, reported People.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Parker, 59, opened up about the new energy that the next instalment of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series will be bringing to the table.

Though she couldn’t divulge any specifics, the actress said that the new season “has a sort of souffle quality to me this year.”

“It just feels really lovely,” she smiled. “So there will be layers and complexities and complications as there always are — especially in Carrie’s life.”

As fans eagerly await season 3, Rosie O’Donnell confirmed that she is joining the series on May 1 by posting a snapshot of her script during a table read on Instagram.

“Here comes mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” she captioned the post. The picture revealed her character’s name, Mary, and the title of the episode, “Outlook Good.”

Parker said that she will not appear in any scenes with O’Donnell, although she did participate in a “table read” with her.

Parker shared photographs of many season 3 scripts earlier in the day on May 1, tagging her costars Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Mario Cantone (Anthony), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Sarita Choudhury (Seema), and Katerina Tannenbaum (Lisette).

Karen Pittman, who played Miranda’s professor-turned-friend Nya Wallace, announced in March she would not be returning to the series for its third season.

At the end of season 3, Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw found herself with a brand new house but no boyfriend, as her on-off beau Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, returned to Virginia to parent his troubled son Wyatt. Season 3 of ‘And Just Like That...’ is slated to premiere on HBO in 2025, reported People. (ANI)

Also Read: Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett joins ‘Alpha Gang’

Also Watch: