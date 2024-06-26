American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez flies economy class to Paris without Ben amid marital woes

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez doesn’t mind flying economy class and her latest viral photos prove the same. Amid divorce rumours and financial woes due to tour cancellations, the diva was seen travelling from Naples to Paris on a KLM flight. For her airport look, she opted for a white sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. To keep her belongings, she was also carrying a massive tote bag.

Viral photos show the actress lining up outside the boarding gate with fellow passengers and taking her window seat in the economy class. Her bodyguard took the aisle seat and Jenny used the middle seat to keep her belongings.

Reacting to the picture, a netizen wrote, “Where is Ben? And what happened to their private jet?” Another commented, “Is Jenny tryna be relatable or just in hurry to attend Paris Fashion Week?” A third user wrote, “Feels weird to see celebrities flying economy.”

Last week, JLo took a solo trip to Italy to meet her friends on the beautiful Positano coast. Now she is headed to France to attend Paris Fashion Week.

Ben, on the other hand, is in LA and is busy spending time with his son. If reports are anything to go by, the two are currently living separately and are heading for divorce. Some reports even suggest that the Deep Water actor has been living at a rental property in Brentwood, which costs over $100,000 a month.

Amid the divorce saga, Jenny also announced that she is cancelling the rest of her This Is Me... Live tour to “spend time with her friends, children, and family”. In a note, she wrote, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, admitted to hospital

Also Watch: