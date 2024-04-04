American rapper Cardi B recalls ‘embarrassing’ moment with Rihanna and Paris Hilton

American rapper Cardi B recently spent some special moments with Rihanna and Paris Hilton — and everything seemed fine until she got home, reported People.

During a recent Instagram Live stream, the “WAP” rapper recalled an evening spent with Rihanna and Hilton, after which she realised she had food stuck in her teeth throughout their entire conversation.

“I was eating, I was hungry,” explained Cardi, 31, according to footage shared on social media. “I’m talking to Paris Hilton; I’m talking to Rihanna. You know, when I smile, I get nervous. I’m all up in Paris Hilton’s face. We sitting right next to each other.”

The Grammy winner continued, “You know, when I f—ing went home, you know what I noticed? I noticed I had something black in my f—ing teeth, bitch, the whole time.”

“When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my....bed,” added Cardi. “That s— is so embarrassing.”

While the “I Like It” performer didn’t specify where she crossed paths with Rihanna, 36, and Hilton, 43, all three superstars attended a fundraiser event held in Los Angeles last week.

Cardi hasn’t had it easy with food and her teeth lately. Last month, she disclosed in a humorous TikTok video that one of her veneers had fallen off while eating a stale bagel.

The post featured Cardi strutting around a picturesque outdoor pool as a clip of her song “Enough (Miami)” played in the background and the text on the screen read, “Wait till the end for a surprise...”

Then, the video cut to Cardi filming herself sitting in a chair, before she smiled to reveal the missing tooth. “How y’all doing muthaf—as?” asked the “Bodak Yellow” rapper in a stereotypically country accent.

On the music front, Cardi recently dropped her new single “Enough (Miami),” which quickly followed her previous release, “Like What (Freestyle),” a one-off track sampling Missy Elliott’s 1999 classic “She’s a Bitch, reported People. (ANI)

