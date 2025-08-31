American show ‘Motorheads season 2’ cancelled by Amazon Prime Video, Here's why

American coming-of-age drama Motorheads, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 2, has reportedly been cancelled for a second season. The series created by John A. Norris won't be seeing the light of day for the second part.

As per several reports, the car shop drama, which had to be cancelled, is in search of a new home. Executive producer Seagraves reportedly said in a statement, "We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together. While series creator John A. Norris and I couldn't be more proud of what the team created." "Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us, and we're optimistic we'll find a home that believes in and supports the show", said the executive producer. Although Amazon Prime Video was cancelled by the series after one season, it is being shopped to other networks, reportedly. Several fans were upset with the cancellation of the show and flooded the social media platforms to showcase their disappointment. (Agencies)

Also Read: Harry Potter reboot sparks debate as HBO Max promises faithful adaptation

Also Watch: