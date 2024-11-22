Amid Abhishek and Aishwarya divorce rumours, Amitabh refutes ‘speculated untruths’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have broken his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

In his latest blog post, Big B penned a note addressing his concerns about "information ending with question marks" and the negative impact it has on those involved. The veteran actor wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me." Amitabh added, "Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society."

The post further read, "But untruths or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem . the question mark."

The actress' post comes amid reports of trouble in Abhishek and Aishwarya's marital paradise. Not to forget, Aishwarya recently gave a glimpse into her daughter Aaradhya's birthday celebrations by sharing a heartfelt photo dump on Instagram.

However, some netizens couldn't help but notice an odd absence. While Aishwarya's post was filled with warmth and family love, many were left puzzled by the absence of a birthday wish from Aaradhya's father, Abhishek Bachchan. Reports are also circulating that the actress is living separately with her mother. (IANS)

