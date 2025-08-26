Amid dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush revealed why he loved Aishwaryaa

South Indian superstar Dhanush is famous for his charming personality, acting as well as his effortless dance movements. His on-screen chemistry often generates curiosity towards his real-life updates, especially his romantic affairs. Recently, the actor has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with “Son of Sardaar 2” heroine, Mrunal Thakur. Amidst this, his comments about his 18-year life to his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, have resurfaced on the internet.

Dhanush is among the largest South Indian cinema names today. However, the actor’s dating choice had always been that of a regular guy. The actor is drawn towards someone who isn’t disturbed by his celebrity and is also not affected by it. This clearly supports his confession about the characteristics of his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, that made him fall deeply for her. In an interview, Kuberaa star spoke about his love for his former wife and revealed why he fell for her and finally decided to marry her. He emphasised on the fact that it was Aishwaryaa’s simplicity and uniqueness, and not her celebrity family lineage, that won him over.

When discussing what made him interested in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Dhanush disclosed that it was her humility. Being from a family that is always in the news for being related to the legendary Rajinikanth, popularly known as Thalaiva, it will not be surprising if she had an entitled attitude. Yet, her nature is anything but that, as with Dhanush’s. He added that she was far different and much more down-to-earth than her superstar father. Dhanush said, “She’s 100 times simpler than her father.”

The actor also spoke about the same in the same interview about how much he values Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s nature of treating one and all alike without any consideration for status, background, etc. According to Dhanush, his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa, was easy to reach out to people because she was sweet and easy-going in nature. (Agencies)

Also Read: Sameera Reddy reveals the true source of her crazy spirit on her father's birthday

Also Watch: