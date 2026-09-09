Amitabh Bachchan on Gen Z: ‘They Aren’t Those Who Wait for Life to Become Perfect’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about today's Gen Z and shared his admiration for their refreshing approach towards life.

The octogenarian highlighted how Gen Z does not necessarily wait for life to become perfect before enjoying it. According to him, the generation finds happiness in the simplest of everyday moments and embraces life as it comes.

Sharing his thoughts, Big B said, "Deviyo aur sajjano, dekhiye, mujhe Gen Z, yaani aaj ki jo naujawan peedhi hai, unse milkar bahut achha lagta hai. Inko khush rehne ke liye bhi koi badi wajah nahi chahiye. (Ladies and gentlemen, look, I feel very good meeting Gen Z, that is, today's younger generation. They do not need any big reason to stay happy.)

'Ye un logon mein se nahi hain jo zindagi ke perfect hone ka intezaar karte hain, balki ye kehte hain ki zindagi ko sirf achieve nahi karna hai, use enjoy bhi karna hai. So, jo hai, jahan hai, jitna bhi hai, usi mein khushi dhoondh ke raho."

(They are not among those people who wait for life to become perfect, rather, they say that life is not only meant to be achieved, it is also meant to be enjoyed. So, whatever is there, wherever it is, however much there is, find happiness in that and stay happy)

The thespian in his previous episode tried his best and decoded some commonly used Gen Z expressions. He spoke about how language and popular expressions continue to evolve across generations, joking about terms such as "rocking" and "killing it" by taking their literal meanings.

Sharing his confusion over the terminology used by younger generations, Bachchan said, "Aaj kal ki... Gen Z hai ya Gen A hai, pata nahi kya bolte hain... Sir, ajeeb-ajeeb bhasha banti rehti hai... 'You are rocking... Mr. Bachchan, you are rocking.' Maine kaha yaar, 'patthar toh humne abhi tak uthaya nahi.' Woh chhap gai... woh kaat karke bhejega, bolega, 'Sir, you are killing it.' Maut ki baat kaahe kar raha hai yaar humse?" (IANS)