‘Ananya Pandey is excellent in a film on deepfake and dangers of digital world’

Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘CTRL’ is an eye-opening watch. It’s a digital age, and we are all loving it. Forget hours, everything is available in minutes and sometimes seconds, making our lives easier and more leisurely. We have become dependent on this technology-driven life, which is what you would expect in the 24th year of the 21st century.

In the past two years, we have seen rapid developments in AI, which has been around for a long time but gained massive momentum recently, as AI has trickled into everything from our phone screens to our cars and even our washing machines. While we are enjoying our lives with AI bots, have you ever wondered what’s the price that we are paying for all of these? What is the potential terror it can cause to our lives? Motwane’s film starring Ananya Pandey addresses all these concerns in his movie; exploring the impact of social media, AI and how privacy will only be the word that we will use in the discussions in the coming time.

Starring Ananya Pandey in a lead role, the almost two-hour movie highlights the horrific impact of this technology-driven social media age, where we all are unknowingly being controlled.

The movie follows the life of a young couple, Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas, who are popular social media influencers, known as NJoy. Nella and Joe’s entire world is on social media. They are the #couplegoals for millions of their followers – until one day when Nella finds Joe kissing someone else, which was streamed live on their social media handle. This leads to their breakup, leaving Nella alone to navigate her life in her social world.

While figuring out how to manage her social media presence, Nella takes help from an AI app that not only erases Joe from her entire life but also helps her grow her channel.

With millions of followers, Nella finds herself relying on an AI companion, Allen, who is managing every aspect of her life. While Nella enjoys her success and living her dream life with crores in her bank account, her ex-Joe goes missing and the story takes a drastic turn. How Nella’s life turns into a nightmare with a reality check forms the crux of the plot.

Directed by Motwane and co-written by him and Avinash Sampath, the film serves as a poignant commentary on the lives of youngsters, the vulnerable situations that they are in and how their whole lives revolve all around social media, trends, comments and collaborations. (Agencies)

