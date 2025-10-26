Aneet Padda joins Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe

This week, the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) received three new stars, graced by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s “Thamma”. The vampire romance and the humorous moments of the film captured the audience’s hearts. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance as Betaal contributed to the laughter of the viewers significantly. The movie was further made special by the superb performances, engaging dialogue and Varun Dhawan’s captivating cameo as “Bhediya”. Nevertheless, the film’s biggest surprise was the announcement of Shakti Shalini. Kiara Advani had been speculated to be part of the movie for a long time, but during the post-credits scene of “Thamma”, the audience was astonished when the Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda was revealed to be the lead in the next film of the franchise.

At the end of the movie, a message was displayed, which said,, “The protector. The destroyer. The mother of all. Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini. Shakti unleashed Dec 24, 2026.” After the revelation, “Thamma” star Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to express his warm welcome to Aneet. He posted,“Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda_ Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another - keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.. so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud.. Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards Aneet.”

Aneet too showered a warm response to Ayushmann’s lovely message. He posted, “Khurrana ji da munda is making waves like always, thank you so much, it’s a little extra special coming from someone I look up to so much. So so grateful for the warm welcome @ayushmannk.” This exchange of messages became very popular among fans via social media, thus the excitement around Shakti Shalini was further escalated.

The film’s director and co-producer of the Maddock Universe, Amar Kaushik, during an interview said, “When we were writing the script, we realized that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board.” Let us tell you, Aneeth made her Bollywood debut this year with Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara, in which she also starred with Ahaan Panday. Now, along with Shakti Shalini, she is going to be the new superheroine of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her new avatar. (Agencies)

