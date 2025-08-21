Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood?Actress plans to sell US home and move abroad

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to sell her house in the United States and relocate abroad with her children.

According to a People magazine report, the actor is preparing to put her Los Angeles home on the market ahead of the move.

“Jolie never wanted to live in L.A. full-time. She didn’t have a choice because of the custody arrangement with her ex-husband Brad Pitt,” the source said, as quoted by the outlet.

The report added that Jolie may relocate as soon as her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18 next year.

“She’s eyeing several locations abroad. She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles,” the source added.

In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie briefly touched upon her personal life, involving her children and divorce from Pitt. Even though she grew up in Los Angeles, the actress remains in the city because of the legalities surrounding her divorce.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety. I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be... that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here,” she said.

Jolie and Brad Pitt finalised their divorce in December last year, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” her lawyers told People at the time.

The former couple share six children, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

On the work front for Angelina Jolie, the actress will reunite with her ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’ director Doug Liman for the upcoming spy thriller, ‘The Initiative,’ reported Variety.

Details surrounding the film’s plot have been kept under wraps. (ANI)

