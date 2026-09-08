Anil Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Nayak’, Reflects on Shivaji Rao Role

Actor Anil Kapoor is marking a special milestone, celebrating 25 years of his cult classic film 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.

In an Instagram post, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note, explaining what drew him to portray the protagonist, Shivaji Rao.

"25 years of Nayak. What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister. It was what he chose to do once he got there, to use the power he had to make a difference to the people," the actor wrote.

Kapoor noted how the film continues to find its way back to the audience, even after 25 years of its release.

"To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a privilege, and perhaps that is why Nayak continues to find its way back to people even after 25 years. The love for your country, and the desire to do better for its people will never be irrelevant, and I will always be proud to have been a part of such a story," he added.

In the post, Anil Kapoor also shared a video carousel, featuring popular clips from the film.

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and shared their reactions, as many turned nostalgic, remembering the film. (ANI)

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