Anil Kapoor reacts to rift with brother Boney Kapoor

“Bigg Boss OTT” is the talk of the town today. Well, the show is starting from today on JioCinema Premium and the excitement level is double this time. One of the reasons is that Anil Kapoor will be hosting the show. Yes, this year Salman Khan won’t be available. Anil Kapoor has been getting love for the amazing promos of the show and he has been speaking about joining in as the host. He also revealed how Salman has been happy about him joining as the host. He spoke a lot about the show and recently opened up about the issues between him and Boney Kapoor. A few days ago, Boney Kapoor had revealed that he and Anil Kapoor are not on talking terms.

He shared that Anil Kapoor was upset with him because he was not cast in “No Entry 2”. “The Bigg Boss OTT 3” host spoke to DNA recently and was asked about the rift between him and Boney Kapoor. Anil Kapoor shared that it is a personal matter and why will he discuss that.

He was told that Boney Kapoor’s statement went viral and everyone has been talking about it. He said that is fine and one should move one. He further added that this is their matter and that should not be discussed. He also shared that Boney Kapoor is never wrong.

Talking about “No Entry 2”, it now stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee. Boney Kapoor had said earlier that he knew that Anil wanted to do the film but there was no place.

Talking “Bigg Boss OTT 3”, this season, we might see Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultan Khan, Poulomi Das, Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit, Vishal Pandey, Cheshta Bhagat, Nikhil Mehta, Sana Makbul, and Sonam Khan as contestants. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey confirmed as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ contestant

Also watch: