Animal: Fans upset seeing no extended scenes in OTT

Finally, fans of Ranbir Kapoor and those who missed out on watching “Animal” in theatres are seeing it on Netflix. The movie came out on Republic Day, and is trending all over. As expected, people are going gaga over Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s style of story-telling, music and the awesome BGM of the film. But many hoped that “Animal” would have that extra three to four minutes that the makers spoke about. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had been quoted as saying that three more minutes have been added. It was said to be a scene of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna which would add more dimension to the story. But fans were upset as no extra minute was added to the OTT version.

“Animal”, is the story of a doting son who plots revenge against those make an assassination attempt on his father. Ranbir Kapoor is amazing as Ranvijay Singh Balbir. People have liked his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. The biggest beneficiary has been Triptii Dimri. She is the new national crush of India. While the film has been trolled for its unabashed toxic masculinity and misogynist attitude, it is undoubtedly the most discussed film of the year.

“Animal” is a rage on all social media platforms. It has made Ranbir Kapoor one of the top stars of 2023 along with Shah Rukh Khan. The movie also has amazing performances by Anil Kapoor, Siddhant Karnick and a superlative Bobby Deol. (Agencies)

Also Read: Formula One: Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt brings glamour to Rolex 24 at Daytona

Also Watch: