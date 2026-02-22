Animated movie ‘Venom’ to be directed by ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ directors

Venom,’ the symbiote supervillain who became a favourite Spider-Man baddie, will appear in an animated film from ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, reported Variety.

Tom Hardy, who played Eddie Brock and his be-fanged counterpart in three live-action “Venom” movies, will be involved in the project, according to a studio source, as quoted by Variety.

It’s unclear, however, if he will voice the character in this instalment or if he will serve some other role.

The project is in the early stages of development, so a lot could change. Critics more or less hated the “Venom” franchise, but the films were massive hits, collectively earning more than $1.8 billion globally.

Sony Pictures, which controls the rights to “Venom” through its licensing deal with Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, will produce the picture through Sony Pictures Animation.

The division scored with previous animated web-spinner adventures such as ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.’ A third film, “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is expected to debut in theatres in 2027.

Lipovsky and Stein got on Hollywood’s radar with the success of “Final Destination Bloodlines,” which revitalized the horror franchise and earned $317.9 million.

The pair have been tapped to co-write “Gremlins 3” with Chris Columbus, who will direct and produce the film, with Steven Spielberg signed on as an executive producer. The film is set for release in 2027. (ANI)

