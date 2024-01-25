Anne Hathaway walks out of Vanity Fair shoot in support of union protest

Anne Hathaway made a bold statement as she walked out of a Vanity Fair photo shoot in support of the Condé Nast Union walk out. When she reached the venue where the photoshoot was to happen, she wasn’t aware of the protest. It is only after she reached that she was notified by a staffer from SAG-AFTRA of the same.

Reported by Variety, a source close to the actress said, “They hadn’t even started taking photos yet. Once Anne was made aware of what was going on, she just got up from hair and makeup and left.”

Meanwhile, close to 400 union members who work at Condé Nast are currently holding a 24-hour work stoppage to protest negotiation practices they claim are unlawful. Employees of Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ, Allure, Condé Nast Entertainment, Architectural Digest, Glamour, Self, Teen Vogue and other Condé Nast publications walked out of offices and held a rally in front of the company’s offices in New York.

As the protest gained momentum, videos and pictures were shared on X platform where people can be heard saying, “Layoffs are out of fashion”, and “Say it loud, say it clear, winter’s extra cold this year.”

The said layoffs are a result of Condé Nast merging Pitchfork with men’s magazine GQ. There have since been layoff in the digital music publication, including the exit of editor-in-chief Puja Patel. (IANS)

