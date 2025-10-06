Anshula Kapoor gets engaged, Boney Kapoor shares emotional moment with daughter

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has penned a sweet note for his baby girl Anshula Kapoor on her roka and said that his “precious daughter” has found a “precious son-in-law” for him. Boney took to Instagram, where he shared three pictures. A photograph also showed Boney getting emotional as he hugged his daughter Anshula. “My precious daughter found a precious son in law for me. Love you my bachha all my blessings and happiness to you both forever,” Boney wrote as the caption. Anshula took to the comment section and wrote: “Love you dad.”

Boney was first married to Mona Shourie from 1983 to 1996 and the couple has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula. He then married late actress Sridevi in 1996. The Kapoor family came together in joint celebration as Anshula and Rohan Thakkar marked their "Gor Dhana" ceremony on October 2. Talking about the "Gor Dhana" ceremony, it also showcased the warmth of the Kapoor clan. Dressed in a radiant purple embroidered lehenga, Anshula was seen sharing laughter with her stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor, while Arjun joined in for a big family portrait that radiated joy. (IANS)

Also Read: Ranveer Singh tells Pankaj Tripathi: ‘Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?’

Also Watch: