Anupam Kher lauds ‘Dhurandhar 2’, calls Aditya Dhar ‘rockstar’

Actor Anupam Kher has strongly praised filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s latest release ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, calling it a film that will make “every Indian proud” and describing the director as a “rockstar” in an emotional and detailed social media reaction.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video expressing his admiration for the film, its performances, and its overall impact. The actor said he felt compelled to speak immediately after watching the film in a packed theatre, highlighting the audience’s engagement and emotional response.

“I feel that after working for so many years, I should approach things with a bit more patience,” Kher said in the video, adding, “I’ve reached an age where if you truly like something, then your age or experience shouldn’t come in the way of appreciating it. That’s the beauty of it.”

Calling the film an example of powerful storytelling, he emphasised that great art lies in its ability to connect emotionally. “Whether it’s acting, direction, technicians, or music, when that beauty connects with you, when it speaks to you, that’s what really matters,” he said. Kher revealed that he watched the film in a fully packed cinema hall, noting that audiences across age groups were “totally engrossed.”

He also addressed criticism surrounding the film, dismissing certain opinions and asserting that the film reflects modern India without compromising on intent.

“This film talks about modern India, and yes, it uses drama, but there’s no falsehood in its system or intention,” he said, adding that it portrays the work and strength of Indian intelligence agencies such as IB and RAW.

The actor also described the final act as particularly impactful. “The last half hour of action is breathtaking. My mouth was open, and when I looked around, everyone else’s mouths were open too,” he said.

Kher reserved special praise for the film’s ensemble cast, repeatedly using the word “outstanding” to describe lead actor Ranveer Singh’s performance.

“I teach acting, I run an acting school. For me to truly salute someone takes a lot of conviction, and you are outstanding,” he said. He highlighted Singh’s body language and emotional depth, particularly noting moments where the actor’s portrayal of pain felt “so visible and so heartbreaking.”

He also commended Sara Arjun, calling her “remarkable,” especially for her performance in close-up shots, and lauded Arjun Rampal as “remarkable” in key scenes.

Speaking about R. Madhavan, Kher said, “What a mature performance. There’s no attempt to show dominance, you simply believe in the character.” He added that the role was uniquely suited to the actor.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi was described as “the cherry on top,” with Kher recalling how the audience applauded during his final scene. He also praised Sanjay Dutt, calling his performance “brilliant” in the caption accompanying the video. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Thrills Audiences, Declared a Must-Watch Sequel