Anupam Kher opens up on receiving prestigious honours for his work beyond acting

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been honoured by two of India’s distinguished educational institutions for his remarkable contributions both on and off the screen.

Recognized not only for his illustrious acting career but also for his efforts as an individual contributing to society, Kher expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the prestigious awards from DAV Schools and St. Xavier’s College Alumni Association. Sharing his videos and photos, Kher wrote, “AWARDS AND HONOURS: I am deeply humbled, happy and delighted to receive two Awards/Honours from two very distinguished educational institutions of India for my work in my professional and personal capacity! Thank you Hon. Governor of #Maharashtra and #Gujarat Sh. #AcharyaDevvrat ji, a DAVian himself, President DAV Schools Sh. Poonam Suri ji, CEO Smt. Nisha Pashin ji and all the DAVians for this great Honour!.”

“Also THANKS to St. Xavier’s College Calcutta Alumni Association for the wonderful recognition! I consider these honours are also for whatever little contribution I try to make to our society! Not just as an ACTOR. But also as an INDIVIDUAL! Jai Ho! Jai Hindi! #Awards #Gratitude #Humbled.” (IANS)

