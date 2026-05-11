Anupam Kher pens heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute to mom Dulari, calls motherhood ‘purest selfless love’

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher marked Mother’s Day with an emotional social media tribute dedicated to his mother, Dulari, reflecting on the sacrifices, strength, and unconditional love associated with motherhood.

In the caption, Kher described motherhood as a force that shapes a person every day, writing, “Maa sirf janm nahi deti, wo humein har din thoda-thoda bnaati hai.” (A mother doesn’t just give birth... she builds us a little bit every day.)

The actor also highlighted the often-unseen sacrifices mothers make for their children. He wrote that a mother “apne hisse ki neend, khushiyan, icchayein or kabhi kabhi poora jeevan tak chupchap humare nam kar deti hai...” (she quietly dedicates her share of sleep, happiness, desires, and sometimes her entire life to us).

Kher’s tribute further spoke about the emotional bond between a mother and child. Reflecting on maternal intuition and support, he said, “jab duniya humein smajhne me der lgaati hai, maa bina bole humari khamoshi bhi padh leti hai.” (when the world is slow to understand us, a mother reads our silence without a word).

He added, “uski duaao me itni taakat hoti hai ki tuta hua insaan bhi fir se khadaa ho jaata hai..” (There is so much strength in her prayers that even a broken person stands up again.) Concluding his message, Kher described motherhood as the purest form of selfless love, writing, “zindagi me agar koi rishta puri tarah niswarth hai, to wo maa hai.” The actor ended the post with “Jai Mata Ki!” and hashtags including #MothersDay, #Maa, and #Gratitude. (ANI)

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