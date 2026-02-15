Anurag Kashyap slams backlash against Dhurandhar critics, applauds Aditya Dhar’s courage

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is considered an all-time blockbuster, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film with a worldwide gross reportedly surpassing Rs 1,300 crore (approximately $155 million). Released on December 5, 2025, the film not only received positive reviews from critics but also drew some criticism. Amid several controversies, Anurag Kashyap, an Indian filmmaker, slammed the social media backlash against critics and praised Aditya Dhar for his excellence.

During a recent interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Kashyap slammed the social media backlash. “This backlash thing is again a social media construct.” A lot of it is not organic. I genuinely believe it is not organic. I will talk about a recent film, Dhurandhar. How everyone was attacked is uncalled for,” he said.

He also added, “What is wrong, it’s wrong, and what is right is right. How I like something does not mean I will force my opinion on someone else.”

“I will not conceal the problematic things, but I am seeing something else as well. As a filmmaker, I am seeing the courage. Somebody who has to fight through a system to do a certain thing and the belief in it when everybody backs out because the film is getting too long, putting in their own money, doing things,” stated Kashyap. (Agencies)

