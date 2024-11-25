Ariana Grande discloses she saw a therapist when she was just eight

Singer and "Wicked" star Ariana Grande shared that she first saw a therapist at the age of eight so she could "process" the divorce of her parents. The 31-year-old is quoted by The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column as saying: "I first saw a therapist when I was eight after my parents' divorce - but I don't think I was really mature enough to process things. But as I have gotten older, my therapist has been everything to me."

The 'We can't be friends' hitmaker previously claimed that therapy sessions had been "life-saving" for her and called for mental health services to be made available for free so that even those that can't afford the expensive appointments can benefit from them. She said: "Therapy has saved my life. That is why I am so passionate about making therapy and mental health services available for all. It shouldn't just be for those that can afford it."

Meanwhile, Grande is now starring as Glinda in the adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which is the unofficial prequel to Judy Garland classic 'The Wizard of Oz' - and noted how she and her co-star Cynthia Erivio have become "so emotional" amid the release of the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We have become such criers - especially in the last few weeks. As we have been able to see the final product of what we have done, as we have been able to see people's reactions to the movie - it's just been so emotional." (IANS)

Also Read: Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande lashes out at hackers for leaking unreleased songs