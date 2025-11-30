Arijit Singh's romantic song 'Gehra Hua' from 'Dhurandhar' out now

Following a sneak peek of the film’s action-packed songs and trailer, the makers on Friday offered audiences a glimpse of the romantic side of Dhurandhar by unveiling a love song crooned by Arijit Singh.

The track showcased a romantic chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer, which was recently released, introduces all key characters one after another. It begins with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka ‘Angel of Death,’ who promises to “bleed India with a thousand cuts.”

R Madhavan appears as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, who believes that entering enemy territory is the only way to stop the threat. Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure, while Sanjay Dutt joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who is sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.

Speaking about the film, Ranveer Singh said in a press note, “(The Wrath of God) We wanted to create a feature presentation that’s at par with any film in the world. Our attempt was to level up in every aspect of the cinematic process to create a film that we as Indians can be proud of.” (ANI)

Also Read: Oscars 2026: Mahavatar Narsimha enters race for Best Animated Feature film