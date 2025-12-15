Arjun Rampal Confirms Engagement to Gabriella Demetriades

Dhurandhar star Arjun Rampal is officially engaged to his longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The actor confirmed the new chapter in his life in a podcast, and fans are happy for him. The news comes at a time when he is celebrating the successful theatrical run of his latest film, Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5.

The news broke when Rampal and Demetriades went to Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast Chapter 2. In the teaser from the upcoming episode shared by Chakraborty on Saturday, December 13, the couple can be seen talking about love, marriage, and family. Amid the conversation, when Demetriades casually said, "We’re not married now, but who knows?" - Arjun Rampal makes a big reveal.

"We are engaged! We just broke it on your show," the actor said.

Besides their engagement, the duo spoke about several aspects of their life. Talking about motherhood, Demetriades said, "Your love comes with conditions… but when you have a child, you can’t do that, right?" Rampal and Demetriades have been in a relationship since 2019 and have welcomed two sons: Arik (2019) and Ariv (2023).

In the podcast, Gabriella also revealed that she had approached the actor for his looks and hoped that he hadn't done the same, to which Rampal replies, "No, no. I went after her because she was hot, then I realised there is a little more to it than just the hotness." (Agencies)

