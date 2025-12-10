Arjun Rampal pens heartfelt note on Dhurandhar’s success: Shares BTS photos

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is a gripping spy thriller that comes with a prolific team of actors comprising Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan. Since the release of the movie, it has earned much popularity for the incredible true-life events, mysterious storyline, and the power-packed performances of the cast.

Four days after the release, Arjun Rampal expressed gratitude towards the movie team as he penned down a note on the film’s success.

On 8 Dec 2025, Monday, Arjun Rampal expressed his emotions on social media while sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

The actor came forward to showcase his immense gratitude for the film’s success to the fans and the audience. In his post, he wrote, “Ladies and Gentlemen, we were not ready for this. Thank you Thank you Thank you for this incredible love, support and acceptance you have given which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya” (referring to Aditya Dhar).

Rampal shared a sneak peek behind the scenes of Dhurandhar. Truly, all the pictures showcase the rawness, the hard work, and the long hours the cast and crew spent together while bringing a masterpiece to the big screen. In one of the pictures, Rampal is seen reviewing the cut with Aditya Dhar’s brother-in-law, Ojas Gautam, a 22-year-old who edited one of the finest trailers of Dhurandhar and also serves as an assistant director on the film.

Dhurandhar is doing outstanding business at the box office. In the first four days, the movie surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, earning Rs 126 crore, as per Sacnilk. On Dec 8, the movie collected around Rs 23 crore approx.

The collection is probably going to see an increase as the movie continues to create buzz among the audience. With this outstanding performance, the film has broken all the records and has become the fastest movie to surpass Rs 100 crore in Ranveer’s career. (Agencies)

