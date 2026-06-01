Asha Parekh recalls Rajesh Khanna being shy and reserved while shooting ‘Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon’

The episode of music reality show Indian Idol will see veteran actress Asha Parekh sharing her fond memories of working with the late superstar Rajesh Khanna, calling him an introvert.

Following contestant Myscee Basu’s mesmerizing performance on the timeless classic ‘Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon’ Asha Parekh reminisced about the song and revealed an endearing anecdote from the early days of Rajesh Khanna’s career.

Sharing her memories, Asha Parekh said, “When this song was picturised, it was Rajesh Khanna Ji’s first day on that film. It was only his second film, so he wasn’t very well-known at the time and was quite shy and reserved. Basically, he was introvert.”

“After that, when I worked with Rajesh Khanna in a few more films, we got to know each other better and started talking more often.”

“We became friends and would often chat while working together. At one point, we were shooting Kaate Patang from 7 PM to 2 PM and then Aj Milo Sajna from 2 p.m. to 10 PM.” “We were constantly running from one set to another and would get exhausted because we were doing this continuously.”

“One day, he came to me and said, ‘Asha Ji, why do you come so early? Please come comfortably, I won’t arrive before 4 o’clock.”

“I told him it was good that he informed me because I could get an extra hour of rest before reaching the set.” “I enjoyed talking to him. Sometimes he would share his joys and sorrows with me, and I would share mine with him. That’s how our friendship grew and lasted.”

Talking about the “Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon” is one of the most iconic romantic songs from the 1967 Hindi film ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. The movie was directed and produced by Nasir Hussain and the soulful track was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, composed by R.D. Burman, and penned by lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri. Picturised on Asha Parekh opposite Rajesh Khanna, the song even after 59 years of its release, remains a timeless classic celebrated. The film was released on June 23, 1967, and featured Asha Parekh, Rajesh Khanna and Premnath in pivotal roles. (IANS)

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