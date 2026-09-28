Assam CM reviews Bhupen Hazarika centenary finale preparations at Bharat Mandapam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi to review arrangements for the grand closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the legendary singer, composer and cultural icon Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. CM Sarma took stock of the facilities and preparations at the venue ahead of the concluding programme, which is being planned as a major tribute to Hazarika and his enduring contribution to Indian music and culture.

Sharing details of his visit on X, the Assam Chief Minister said the preparations were aimed at creating a memorable tribute befitting the legacy of the celebrated artiste, popularly known as 'Sudhakantha'.

"Visited Bharat Mandapam today to review the facilities and preparations for the grand closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. We are curating an unforgettable tribute, one truly befitting the legacy of Sudhakantha," CM Sarma posted.

The centenary celebrations have been organised to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Hazarika, whose music and literary works have had a lasting influence not only in Assam and the Northeast but across India and beyond.

Hazarika, who was born on September 8, 1926, in Assam, was known for his distinctive musical style and compositions that drew extensively from the cultural traditions and social realities of the Northeast.

His songs often addressed themes of humanity, social harmony, equality and the lives of ordinary people. The artist was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, posthumously in 2019. He had earlier received several other major national honours, including the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The concluding ceremony at Bharat Mandapam is expected to mark the culmination of a year-long series of programmes celebrating Hazarika's life, music and cultural legacy.

The Assam government has been highlighting the centenary as an opportunity to showcase Hazarika's contribution to Indian cultural heritage and to introduce his works to younger generations. The final event is expected to bring together cultural personalities, dignitaries and artistes for a large-scale tribute to the legendary musician and filmmaker. (IANS)

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in New York for sexual assault case