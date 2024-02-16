Assam Designer Sanjukta Dutta to take part in Milan Fashion Week

Kohua - Komal: Embracing Tender Softness of Handcrafted Silk from Assam

After showcasing in New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week Sanjukta Dutta is taking part in Milan Fashion Week this year on February 24. In the heart of Assam, where the gentle whispers of tradition merge with the vibrant hues of nature, there exists a timeless artistry embodied in the hands of skilled artisans. From this enchanting realm arises Kohua - Komal, a collection that encapsulates the essence of tenderness and softness, both in its name and in its exquisite craftsmanship. Crafted with utmost care and dedication, each piece in the Kohua - Komal collection is a testament to the rich heritage of Assam’s silk weaving tradition.

Every thread tells a story of generations of artisans who have perfected their craft, weaving together dreams and aspirations into the very fabric of their creations. The collection’s colours, reminiscent of Assam’s lush landscapes and vibrant culture, evoke a sense of joy and serenity. From the soothing hues of dawn to the fiery shades of twilight, each colour palette is carefully curated to uplift the spirit and awaken the senses. Whether it’s the soft pastels of a misty morning or the bold vibrancy of a festival celebration, Kohua - Komal invites you to embrace the beauty of life in all its shades. But it’s not just the colours that captivate; it’s the unique styling that sets Kohua - Komal apart.

Blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair, each garment is a masterpiece of fusion fashion. The seamless marriage of Eastern grace and Western chic creates a silhouette that is both timeless and modern, offering a fresh perspective on traditional attire. What truly sets Kohua - Komal apart, however, is its commitment to authenticity and purity. Every garment in the collection is painstakingly handcrafted using only the finest silk sourced from Assam. From the silkworm to the loom, every step of the production process is infused with reverence for the craft and respect for the environment. In a world where mass production reigns supreme, Kohua - Komal stands as a beacon of sustainability and ethical fashion. Each piece is not just a garment; it’s a work of art, imbued with the love and passion of the artisans who bring it to life. With Kohua - Komal, you’re not just wearing a piece of clothing; you’re embracing a tradition, honouring a legacy, and celebrating the beauty of handcrafted luxury, stated a press release.

Also Read: Adah Sharma turns showstopper for Sanjukta Dutta at Lakmé Fashion Week

Also Watch: