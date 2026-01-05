Astalakshmi Carnival 2026: Delhi Showcases Northeast India’s Culture, Cuisine, Music

The two-day Astalakshmi Carnival 2026 unfolded in vibrant splendour in the national capital’s Chanakyapuri area, offering people an immersive celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of India’s Northeastern states. Day 1 on Saturday drew an enthusiastic gathering of cultural practitioners, students, families and residents of Delhi keen to experience the spirit of Northeast India.

An initiative of Yugasutra, the Astalakshmi Carnival seeks to build a meaningful cultural bridge between Northeast India and the national capital, according to a statement by the organizers.

The opening day successfully set the tone for the festival by blending traditional performances, contemporary expressions, interactive sessions and culinary showcases into a vibrant cultural narrative.

The carnival was formally inaugurated at around 6 pm Saturday evening, ushering in a series of carefully curated performances and activities. The ambience of the venue, adorned with traditional motifs and vivid colours, reflected the ethos of unity in diversity and resonated strongly with the festival’s theme of celebrating the cultural plurality of Northeast India.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was former IAS officer M P Bezbaruah, widely known for chairing the M P Bezbaruah Committee constituted by the central government in 2014 following the unfortunate death of Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, in the national capital. The committee was mandated to submit a report with recommendations that would help address concerns related to racial discrimination and security issues faced by people from Northeast India living in metropolitan cities across the country.

The evening began on a classical note with a Sattriya dance performance by students of master Bhabananda Borbayan. The performance was warmly received by the audience and showcased the grace, discipline and spiritual depth of Assam’s classical dance tradition, providing a refined and culturally rich opening to the programme. This was followed by a Northeast folk fusion performance by students of Lady Shri Ram College, University of Delhi. Bringing together diverse folk rhythms with contemporary interpretations, the performance highlighted the evolving nature of traditional art forms and their resonance with younger generations, drawing appreciation for its energy and creativity.

As dusk settled, the festivities took on a celebratory spirit with a Bihu Husori performance by Assamese students studying in the national capital. The rhythmic beats, traditional attire and collective energy of the performers transported the audience to the heart of Assam’s Bihu celebrations and reinforced the cultural authenticity of the carnival. (ANI)

