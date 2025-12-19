Avatar: Fire and Ash early reviews out! Critics hail James Cameron’s cinematic saga

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash will be out in theatres on Dec 19, and like the first two parts of the franchise, this new addition is a treat to the eyes, this is what early reviews suggest. The movie takes the audience back into the world of Pandora and into the lives of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) as they continue to face personal troubles along with conflicts with the Mangkwan, who are also known as the Ash People.

This sci-fi saga is the third addition in the billion-dollar franchise, and the movie has already garnered a Golden Globe for its box office success, even before release. While how the movie will perform, only time will tell, but the first reactions are out.

Reviews for the third part of the movie are out, and the reactions to this sci-fi adventure have been mixed. While critics loved the cinematic journey, they found it long and exaggerated. Others suggest that part of the movie feels like Cameron should stop. However, the critics still love the action and technical things.

BBC’s Nicholas Barber called Avatar: Fire and Ash, ‘’the longest and worst yet’’ ‘’The most insulting part is that even with that preposterous, bladder-testing running time, Avatar: Fire and Ash doesn’t work as a standalone film with a beginning, middle and end. Making no concessions to any viewers who aren’t superfans of the franchise, Cameron assumes that we’re already deeply invested in the characters, their relationships and their surroundings, so that a complete, propulsive story is surplus to requirements.’’ Barber wrote.

Collider Ross Bonaime called the movie is an incredible cinematic experience. ‘’This third Avatar film might not have the groundbreaking impact of the first film, or the vast improvement that The Way of Water had over what came before it, but Fire and Ash is still an exceptional moviegoing experience that proves there’s still plenty of gas in this tank,’’ Bonaime wrote. Ben Travis, Empire Magazine, wrote, ‘’In a bigger, busier and burlier Avatar, James Cameron once again displays his blockbuster mastery. Despite some repetitive moments, this is truly epic cinema, more than worth plugging into for three hours.’’

Avatar: Fire and Ash will release on Dec 19, 2025. (Agencies)

