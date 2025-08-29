‘Avengers Doomsday’: No tensions between Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds

Avengers: Doomsday” is currently being filmed, and while we have been getting a steady flow of BTS pictures and plot rumours, one that took the spotlight was a rumour that there was a feud between two big stars on the set, which led to the studio agreeing to them filming their scenes separately to avoid further tensions. The internet has concluded that the most likely candidates are Robert Downey Jr. and Ryan Reynolds, although there is no proof. Now, according to a new report, an insider has claimed that rumours are false and that the two actors have not even met in real life. According to an insider who spoke to People, “There is zero bad blood between the two Marvel Cinematic Universe superstars.” The report further adds that the two have not yet met in person. To further debunk the rumour, according to ComicBookMovie, while it has reported that Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role as “Deadpool” in “Doomsday”, the actor has yet to join the sets.

“Avengers: Doomsday” has a lot riding on for the MCU; not only is the movie the first Avengers movie since the massively successful “Avengers: Endgame”, but it will also set the stage for the future of the MCU. (Agencies)

