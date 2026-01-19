Avengers: Doomsday teasers spark fan theories as Russo Brothers drop cryptic hint

The internet has been buzzing for the last few weeks, ever since Marvel has been sharing first-look teasers of the superheroes who are set to come back in the highly anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. Scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, the film features Robert Downey Jr as Dr Doom, while several actors from the previous Avengers films are set to reprise their roles, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, the X-Men and the Wakandans.

Each announcement has gotten a separate first look teaser, leaving fans curious about what’s in store for them. While fan theories are running wild with assumptions, the Russo Brothers, who have directed the film, have also shared a cryptic note that has only increased curiosity around the film. Sharing the recent teaser starring Letitia Wright, they shared a cryptic message cautioning fans to pay attention to the teasers as they contain clues. The caption read, “What you’ve been watching for the last four weeks... are not teasers. Or trailers. They are stories. They are clues... Pay attention.” (Agencies)

