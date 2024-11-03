Avengers for Kamala Harris: Robert Downey, Chris Evans and Others Get Together

Avengers actors Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr and others got together to endorse Kamala Harris for US president. It was Mark who got everyone together. Mark is best known to play Hulk in Avengers films. Announcing the same, Mark wrote on X, “Don’t sit this one out. It’s the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women’s reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life saving vaccines. This shit is real and it’s going to come for you.” He posted a video that starts out with Scarlett Johansson, who says, “Thanks for jumping on the call,” as Don Cheadle says, “I think you mean assembling!”

Also joining them was Black Panther actress Danai Gurira, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. The Avengers discussed all the reasons why people would vote for Kamala as opposed to Donald Trump. They settled on “I’m Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy” though we are sure that Kamala’s team will never use this in her campaign.

In addition to Avengers, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Sarah Jessica Parker, Drew Carey, Eminem, Andy Cohen, Ben Stiller, Willie Nelson, Cher, Mandy Patinkin, Marc Anthony, Mariska Hargitay, Lizzo, Anne Hathaway, Geraldo Rivera, Neil Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Dave Bautista, Jennifer Lawrence, Billie Eilish and more have rallied for Kamala Harris. Leonardo, in a video posted on October 25 expressed his support for Kamala and wrote, “Climate change is killing the earth and ruining our economy. We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.” (ANI)

