Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Daayra'

In the coming months, Bollywood lovers will see several fresh on-screen pairings taking the silver screen by storm.

As per the latest buzz, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar’s new film ‘Daayra’.

“Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It’s a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon,” a trade source was quoted saying.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also set to share screen space with actor Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming action-comedy. The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle with a caption that read, “AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA’S ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, this is Dharma and Sikhya’s third theatrical collaboration. Shooting has begun. Title will be announced soon.”

Kareena, on the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’. ‘Singham Again’ also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

