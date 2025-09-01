Baaghi 4 trailer X reactions: Netizens call it a copy of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Tiger Shroff is back with Baaghi 4, and this time the movie is more brutal and gory than ever. After a wait of five years, the new instalment in the Baaghi franchise is set to release on September 5. Unlike the earlier films, this one is described as a bloody and intense love story. The fourth part of the series is directed by A. Harsha, marking his Bollywood debut. On Saturday (August 30), the makers unveiled the first trailer of the movie. The 3-minute-41-second-long clip, packed with relentless violence and bloodshed, has left netizens shocked. Many were quick to draw comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

The trailer shows Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt drenched in blood, while Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu play the female leads. It is heavy on action, with Shroff and Dutt slicing through enemies, over-the-top sequences. The teaser has sparked massive reactions online, with several dubbing it Animal 2.0.

Reacting to the trailer, one user sarcastically said that he didn't know Animal Park, the follow-up to Animal, is coming out this year.

The most brutal and intense characters of his career. Ronnie will face off against Sanjay Dutt, who plays the menacing antagonist. (Agencies)

