“Baby girl on the way,” American Rapper Wiz Khalifa and Girlfriend Aimee Aguilar Expecting Their First Baby Together

A merican rapper Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar are all set to welcome their first baby together.

On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, Khalifa treated fans with this exciting news by sharing a picture of himself with Aguilar.

The photo captures the ‘See You Again’ singer wearing a black tank top, with his hands placed on Aguilar’s baby bump. She wore a black spots bra and held a pregnancy test in front of her belly.

Sharing the photo, he hash-tagged it with #Clearblueconfirmed and #ClearbluePartner.

The couple received a lot of love from fans and industry friends in the comments section.

American rapper and actor Ludacris wrote, ‘Welcome To Da Girl Dad Club’.

Khalifa’s ex-wife Amber Rose also shared her excitement in the comment section and commented, “We can’t wait to meet her!”

She shared some stunning maternity photos, showing off her bump. Aguilar captioned the post, “Baby girl on the way.” The couple appears to be very private about their relationship, but have been dating for about five years, as quoted by People, the magazine. (ANI)

