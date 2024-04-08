'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on upward climb with massive advance opening

Mumbai: The advance ticket booking for the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer action film 'Bade MiyanChoteMiyan' is soaring through the roof.

The advance booking opened at 4 p.m., and within just five hours, over 12,000 tickets had already been booked by eager moviegoers.

As per the current trend projection, 'Bade MiyanChoteMiyan' will surpass 100,000 tickets sold by Wednesday.

The remarkable success of advance ticket sales for 'Bade MiyanChoteMiyan' is proof of the film's widespread appeal and the anticipation it has generated within the moviegoers. With an astounding 12,000 tickets sold within the first five hours of advance ticketing alone, the film has already made its mark as a box-office hit in the making.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger ZindaHai’ fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Malayalam superstar PrithvirajSukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film.

From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, 'Bade MiyanChoteMiyan' guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Presented by VashuBhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade MiyanChoteMiyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It is produced by VashuBhagnani, DeepshikhaDeshmukh, JackkyBhagnani, HimanshuKishanMehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10. (IANS)

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff wield toy guns at launch of action-loaded ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ (BMCM) trailer

Also Watch: