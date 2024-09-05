‘BAILABLE CASE’: Kerala High Court closes beleaguered director Ranjith’s anticipatory bail plea

In a major relief for Malayalam film personality Ranjith, who faces charges of sexual assault in a case filed by a Bengali actress, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed his anticipatory bail plea after finding that the offence under the Indian Penal Code's Section 354 under which he was booked, was bailable at the time it allegedly occurred.

The counsel for the director, producer, and actor contended that since the case pertained to the year 2009 and since Section 354 (use of force to outrage a woman's modesty) was only made a non-bailable offence only in 2013, the police would be treating the case against Ranjith as bailable and the court's permission is not required for Ranjith's release on bail.

The High Court subsequently proceeded to close Ranjith's pre-arrest bail plea after recording the prosecution's submission on this aspect.

Ranjith stepped down as the Chairman of the state-run Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, when soon after the Justice Hema Committee report, with its revelations of mistreatment and sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, came out last month, a Bengali actress registered a complaint against him stating that she had come under duress form him in a flat at Kochi in 2009.

He had soon filed his anticipatory bail plea.

Even after he quit as Chairman, Ranjith vehemently denied any misbehaviour and claimed that there was a section of the Academy waiting for his downfall. (IANS)

