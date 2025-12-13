Bangladesh blocks Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s concert during Victory Month

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has cancelled his concert in Dhaka after failing to obtain permission from the interim government of Bangladesh in the victory month of December. The celebration marks the surrender of the Pakistan Army after a bloody 9-month war in December 1971.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam had earlier announced that he would perform in a concert in Dhaka on December 13. However, there appeared to be security concerns after the Pakistani singer's concert in the month of Bangladesh's victory faced criticism.

"We are sad to announce that we are not performing in the concert in Dhaka which was scheduled for 13th Dec 2025. It is because the promoters & management of the concert could not sort the required local permissions, security clearances and logistics", Atif Aslam wrote on a facebook post.

Bangladesh is preparing to celebrate the great Victory Day on December 16 with detailed programs. The world will witness the largest flag parachuting event to celebrate Bangladesh's 54th anniversary of independence. (ANI)

