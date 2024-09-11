Barack Obama’s daughter Malia makes rare red carpet appearance

Barack Obama’s eldest daughter, Malia, made a rare red carpet appearance at the prestigious 50th annual Deauville American Film Festival in France. This was ahead of her big Hollywood debut.

To support her film “The Heart”, Malia Obama stunned in a plaid outfit by designer label Vivienne Westwood at the red carpet.

Malia looked quite the stunner she is as she kept her hair open and wore an off-shoulder red, white, and grey corset top paired with a high-low blue-and-white skirt. The entire set was from Vivienne Westwood. She completed the look with black knee-length leather boots.

Looking confident, Malia when asked about her unique style, said, “It’s cool. I don’t know much about fashion, but I’m happy to be wearing it.”

On her red carpet appearance for her film, Malia said, “I’m so excited. I’ve never done anything like this before, so I’m a little bit terrified but mostly just excited.”

Earlier this year, Malia’s short film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Before venturing into making full-length features, Malia was a part of HBO series Girls. She also worked for a bit with Harvey Weinstein’s production company. In addition, Malia was also a writer on Donald Glover’s show on Amazon Prime called Swarm.

Malia Obama’s short film, “The Heart” is about 18 minutes long. It is about a son dealing with the loss of his mom and the surprising request she makes before she passes away. Previously, explaining her film, she said that the movie shows the importance of being close and caring while dealing with these complicated feelings. (Agencies)

