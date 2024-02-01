Basic structure of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s starrer film is ready

After the super success of “Animal”, now “AnimalPark” is on the way. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that the sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is in the offing. Those who have watched “Animal” would know what lies ahead in “Animal Park”. We shall see the big fight between Ranvijay Singh and his lookalike. Both the roles will be played by Ranbir Kapoor. There is a lot of anticipation around “Animal Park” as Sandeep Reddy Vanga has promised that the sequel will be crazier and bigger than “Animal”.

As per a report in Mid-day, the shooting of “Animal Park” will begin in 2025. Ranbir Kapoor has to complete Nitesh Tiwari’s movie “Ramayana” and he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film “Love And War”. It is after the completion of these films that Ranbir Kapoor will begin work on “Animal Park”. But the basic structure of the script of “Animal Park” is ready. A source informed the portal that the basic structure of the sequel was ready when “Animal” was being written as it was always going to be multi-film outing. The sequel will focus on the rivalry between Ranvijay and his lookalike and will also be about the domestic feud between him and Geetanjali played by Rashmika Mandanna. “Animal Park” will also focus on Ranvijay’s bond with his son. As we know, “Animal” was more about Ranvijay and his need to seek attention and love from his father who always stayed busy with work. It is being stated that “Animal Park” will be more darker than “Animal”.

“Animal” also starred Bobby Deol. The actor played the antagonist Abrar in the film. He actually happens to be a brother of Ranvijay. But the rivalry between them brings a dramatic ending to Abrar. Now, it is his brother who is going to seek revenge. Though there is great anticipation for “Animal Park”, fans will have to wait for a long time for its release. If the shooting will begin only in 2025 then fans can expect it to release in 2026. But only Sandeep Reddy Vanga can confirm on the release date of the film. Meanwhile, “Animal” is on Netflix for all to enjoy. (Agencies)

Also Read: Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman clarifies using AI to recreate voices of late singers

Also Watch: