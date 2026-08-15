Batwara 1947 review: Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi’s film delivers a powerful message on secularism

India’s independence came at the cost of Partition, which displaced millions, separated families, and deepened the Hindu-Muslim divide. Bollywood has often portrayed the violence surrounding Partition, but Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 approaches the subject through the story of a Muslim family in post-Partition Lahore.

Sunny Deol plays Sikandar Mirza, a businessman forced to move from Meerut to Lahore. There, he is allotted a haveli occupied by Durgavati Johri (Shabana Azmi), a Hindu woman waiting for her son to return. While local councillor Yaqub (Abhimanyu Singh) wants her removed, Sikandar and his family gradually accept her. Their relationship becomes the film’s central exploration of humanity overcoming religious divisions.

Written by Santoshi and Asghar Wajahat, the film delivers a clear message: humanity is greater than religion. Its strongest moments emphasise communal harmony, including a conversation questioning violence committed in the name of religion and Sikandar’s insistence that Islam does not teach people to destroy temples.

Sunny Deol gives a restrained performance, avoiding the loud patriotism associated with some of his earlier roles. Shabana Azmi is particularly effective as a vulnerable woman caught in the aftermath of Partition. However, several supporting performances are theatrical, while Preity Zinta, Karan Deol and Abhimanyu Singh struggle with their roles.

The film also suffers from a patchy edit, a slow narrative and a screenplay that sometimes feels more suited to the stage, perhaps because it is adapted from the acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Despite these flaws, Batwara 1947 succeeds in making a strong plea for secularism and communal harmony. By focusing on a Muslim man protecting a Hindu woman, the film reminds viewers that compassion can survive even amid deep religious conflict. (Agencies)

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