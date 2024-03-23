“Beetlejuice”: Michael Keaton’s ghoul returns after 36 years

“Beetlejuice” is back with all the spooks. Making its return after 36 years, Warner Bros. teased the trailer for Tim Burton’s follow-up to the 1988 cult classic horror comedy “Beetlejuice”. Interestingly, it will have Michael Keaton reprising his role as the ghoulish title character. In addition to Michael Keaton, the film will also see the original Beetlejuice Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are back as Lydia and Delia Deetz, respectively. The new addition includes Jenna Ortega of Wednesday fame. She will play the character Astrid Deetz. Also, Monica Bellucci will play Beetlejuice’s wife and Willem DeFoe stars as a “police officer in the afterlife” and a former “B movie action star”. The new “Beetlejuice” film will also feature Justin Theroux.

The original “Beetlejuice” followed a deceased couple trying to haunt the Deetz family out of their new home with the help of the eccentric ghost Beetlejuice. Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis starred as the Maitlands while Jeffrey Jones, O’Hara and Ryder made up the Deetz family. Sequel’s title and premiere date. The upcoming film is titled “Beetlejuice” and is slated to release on September 6. (Agencies)

Also Read: Get fit with the stars

Also Watch: