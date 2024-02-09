Best Instagram Captions And Quotes For Saree

Traditional saree quotes from Bollywood actresses

Sarees are only one example of traditional Indian clothing that has seen a comeback in popularity in recent years. To honor their history and tradition, many Indian women are deciding to dress in sarees every day. In addition, they are opting to try out new looks and patterns; as a result, a wide variety of sarees are now accessible, such as printed, designer, novel and cutting-edge materials.

"I feel more comfortable in a saree than a gown." - Amy Jackson

"Saree is the sexiest garment ever. It shows you the right amount, it covers the right amount. It is extremely versatile, it suits every body type. It suits every face." – Vidya Balan (Indian actor)

"The saree makes a woman look sexy yet graceful all at the same time." – Gauri Khan (Indian film producer & fashion designer)