Beyonce records eighth No 1 on Billboard 200 with Cowboy Carter

Beyonce has yet again made history with the biggest debut on the Billboard 200 with her new album, Cowboy Carter. The album debuted at number 1, marking the biggest sales for an album so far in 2024.

Cowboy Carter released on March 29. With her big debut, Beyonce has recorded her eighth topper on the chart. It marks the highest-performing bow since Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Not only this, Cowboy Carter has also given Beyonce her biggest sales week since her 2016 album Lemonade – which makes her the first Black woman to ever debut at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. It’s the best sales week for a country album since last July.

Beyonce has also recorded a tie with Janet Jackson for the fourth-most topper among women. Just ahead of her are Madonna with nine wins, Barbra Streisand with 11 and Swift with 12.

Since Cowboy’s entry into the chart, Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You slipped from the top spot to No. 2. Morgan Wallen is at No. 3 with One Thing at a Time, while Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine dropped from No. 3 to No. 4. The top five currently is rounded off with J-Hope’s Hope on the Streets, Vol. 1.

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter ushered in the second act of her “Renaissance” trilogy project. The first instalment released in July 2022. The album includes songs from artists like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and more. (Agencies)

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra get into ‘Chamkila’ mood on Kapil’s show

Also Watch: