Bhagyashree explains science behind Ganga ghats, revisits grandparents' stories

Actress Bhagyashree shared an interesting perspective on the ancient stories and traditions associated with the Ganga ghats.

In a video shared on Instagram, she explained how many stories passed down through generations may have been connected to science and nature. Bhagyashree also spoke about the Sitla Mata Temple and its location at the top of a long flight of steps near the Ganga. Recalling a story from the Puranas, she explained that Ganga Maiya and Sitla Mata were believed to be sisters. According to the story, Ganga would visit Sitla Mata whenever she became "hot" and would calm her down.

In the clip, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress could be heard saying, "The Sitla Mata Temple, which you saw, is located at the top of a long flight of stairs in a valley. But there is a story in the Puranas that Ganga Maiya and Sitla Mata were sisters. And whenever Sitla Mata used to get hot, Ganga Maiya would come to meet her and calm her down."

"And when would this happen? When it rained. That is why so many stairs were built, so that when Ganga Maiya rises and reaches the temple of Sitla Mata, she does not harm anyone else. And she calms down Sitla Mata."

Alongside the video, Bhagyashree wrote in the caption, "Understanding the nature of Nature. The narrative might change, but the wisdom behind it doesn't. Stories that we have heard from our grandparents are not just mythological tales, there always was a science behind everything. The thought of having so many stairs on the ghats near Ganga, emphasizes on the carefully planned architecture of those times. It was a safeguard against natural calamities, balance the rise and ebb of the Ganges."

"The Sitla Mata temple, serves as the highest touch point of the Ganga, after which the waters receed. Let these stories serve as a wake up to mankind, to trust and understand the gentle balance of our Mother Earth. Natural calamities occur, but loss can be prevented if we understand it. P.s Do check my Youtube for more stories like this. #nature #ganga #sciencebehindstories."

Interestingly, Bhagyashree regularly shares health, wellness, and food-related advice with her followers. In these posts, the 'Paayal' actress shares simple and practical suggestions on healthy eating, home-cooked meals, and maintaining overall well-being.

A few days ago, Bhagyashree also offered a glimpse into her culinary experience in Kashi, where she explored the city's traditional delicacies and enjoyed its comforting local flavors. (IANS)

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