‘Bhakshak is my tribute to unsung journalists’ Says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has received applause for her performance in her latest release, ‘Bhakshak’, cementing her strong presence in Bollywood. In the film, she portrays the role of an investigative journalist and a cop who join forces to expose heinous crimes against minor girls in a shelter home. Her performance has garnered positive responses from both critics and the audience.

She dedicated the success of the film to the media fraternity, calling them “unsung heroes who sacrifice everything to bring out the truth.”

“I’m deeply grateful to the media and all the journalists who have given so much love to Bhakshak that is now a global hit. No matter whichever state of my country I have travelled to since its release, whenever I have engaged with the media recently, they have all told me how passionately I have represented them in Bhakshak,” Bhumi said.

She added, “They have told me how they feel proud to see Bhakshak because it shows how a reporter can swim against the tide to uncover the truth as if her life depends on it. Media is the fourth pillar of our democracy. Journalists are the force of nature that stands in the way of injustice, always striving to better society.” Bhumi said that the film is her “tribute to these unsung heroes living across the country, sacrificing everything to bring out the truth.”

“Bhakshak is my tribute to these unsung heroes living across the country, sacrificing everything to bring out the truth. It is not easy being in the media. The threat to their lives, the bullying, the red tape, the attacks on social media or in real life - we know of too many cases. But what is astonishing is how the media doesn’t back down from bringing culprits to justice.I have always been fascinated by their willpower. Lives and tales of crime journalists are also inspiring. What journalists have done for our society, for our country, is simply incredible and they do it without chasing glory,” she shared. (ANI)

Also Read: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveils trailer of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Bhakshak’

Also Watch: